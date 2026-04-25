Evan James Injury: Not playing in spring game
James (undisclosed) is not participating in Iowa's spring game Saturday, David Eickholt of 247Sports reports.
Even though there are relatively few injuries on Iowa's part, their few includes James, who transferred to Iowa with the intent of being a top option. It was with Furman where he not only logged his 2025 season but also recorded 796 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
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