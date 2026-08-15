Evan James News: Returns to practice

James (undisclosed) is a participant in Iowa's scrimmage on Saturday, per David Eickholt of 247Sports.com.

James missed time this spring, but the wideout is back in action at Saturday's scrimmage as the season creeps ever closer. The second-year wideout transferred from FCS Furman this offseason, reeling in 65 catches for 796 yards and seven scores at that level. He figures to get plenty of opportunities to make an impact in the Hawkeyes' passing game.