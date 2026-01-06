Pryor will transfer from Cincinnati to a rebuilding program. According to Tyler Harden of 247Sports.com, Florida wanted an experienced option who can both do lots in space and create big plays. During the 2025 Bearcats' season, Pryor averaged 10.7 yards per reception. The running back also logged 76 rushing attempts for 522 yards, 6.9 per carry. Florida's team wants to re-sign Jadan Baugh, so if successful, the expectation is that Pryor becomes UF's secondary rusher during 2026. Last year's Bearcats include a similar role for him.