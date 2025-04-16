College Football
Evan Pryor headshot

Evan Pryor News: Gets start in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Pryor got the start at tailback at Cincinnati's spring game, per The Enquirer.

Pryor reportedly split reps with Wisconsin transfer Tawee Walker, but he notably got the start. Both tailbacks figure to see plenty of carries this fall, but Pryor might have the slight edge in what appears to be a 1A/1B situation. Last fall with the Bearcats, Pryor ran for 418 yards and six touchdowns on a healthy 7.5 yards-per-carry.

