Stewart is doubtful on the College Football Playoff availability report, and all signs point to him sitting out Oregon's upcoming game against James Madison. Despite likely being unavailable for JMU, he is a potential candidate to play in future playoff games, but that is only if the Ducks win their first-round matchup. By defeating James Madison, Oregon would advance to a quarterfinal game against Texas Tech on Jan. 1, and there is an even better chance that the Ducks have him available on New Year's.