Stewart, who the Ducks hoped would be available for the postseason, will not appear in Thursday's game against the Red Raiders. The 6-foot senior, who tore his right patellar tendon during spring ball, has yet to see the field this year after logging a productive season with Oregon last fall. It remains unclear if the Ducks will be able to get the veteran wideout back should they advance to the semifinals. Stewart's absence should not have a major effect on the gameplan for a team that has had to operate the entire season without him.