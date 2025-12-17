Stewart, who has not appeared in a game this season, is officially questionable for the Ducks' opening playoff game. He was reportedly progressing well from his torn patellar tendon during the second half of the season, but he still was not able to make his return during the regular season. He practiced earlier this week which is obviously a good sign, but it's still too early to tell if he'll be ready for Saturday. Although he was highly productive last season, it's unclear what his role would be in this offense considering how much time he's missed.