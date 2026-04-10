Evan Stewart News: Partaking in spring ball

Stewart (knee) is participating in Oregon's spring practice period, per Oregon on SI.

Stewart missed the entire 2025 season with a knee injury, but he appears ready to roll for the 2026 campaign considering he's a full go in spring practice. The wideout posted 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, his first year in Eugene after two seasons at Texas A&M. He'll look to resume his role as one of the best receivers in the Big Ten this fall.