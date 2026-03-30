Faizon Brandon News: In immediate race for QB1

Brandon and George MacIntyre are competing for Tennessee's starting quarterback job, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Brandon is a part of Tennessee's 2026 recruiting class and already has an excellent opportunity ahead of him. With the Volunteers unable to use Joey Aguilar, who the NCAA ruled has maximized his collegiate eligibility, they need a primary quarterback in his place. As a result, they have Brandon as a potential frontrunner against a more experienced QB in MacIntyre.