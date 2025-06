Toure (knee) is out for Rutgers' 2025 season, Brian Fonseca of NJ.com reports.

Toure suffered a knee injury during the first set of downs for Rutgers' spring game, the Scarlet and White scrimmage. He was expected to be a crucial part of the 2025 Scarlet Knights' receiver corps. For a statistical breakout, Toure will have to wait until 2026.