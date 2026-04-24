Fame Ijeboi News: Impresses in spring, can be RB1

Ijeboi impressed during the Boilermakers' spring camp and could be their primary running back next season, Tom Dienhart of On3.com reports.

Because of Ijeboi, Dienhart describes running back as a source of strength for the Boilermakers next season. He has the pedigree too, having proven himself with Minnesota by logging 97 rushing attempts for 441 yards (4.5 averaged per carry) and two touchdowns during 2025. With that level of promise, it would not be surprising if Ijeboi enters the Boilermakers' 2026 season as their top rusher, just as long as his promise remains visible.