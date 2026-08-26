Fame Ijeboi News: Positioned for big role this fall

Ijeboi is slated for a significant workload in West Lafayette this season, per Dub Jellison of On3.

The competition for Purdue's RB1 gig is still ongoing, but regardless, Ijeboi is going to play a big part in the Boilermakers' ground game. The third-year player had a very solid season with Minnesota last fall, rushing for 441 yards and two scores while adding 54 yards and a touchdown through the air. Jerrick Gibson and Antonio Harris are also poised for carries in this backfield, but Ijeboi will be a staple of the Boilermakers' rushing attack.