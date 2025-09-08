Ijeboi found the end zone on a 22-yard pass from quarterback Max Shikenjanski in the second quarter, extending the massive lead the Golden Gophers had put together. The 6-foot freshman made the most of his limited opportunities on the day, totaling 73 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. Unfortunately for Ijeboi, the freshman remains buried on the depth chart and will likely only see enough opportunity to be productive in a blowout scenario. A matchup against Cal will serve as his next opportunity on Saturday.