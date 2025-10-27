While Mendoza threw for a season-low 168 yards due to game script in a blowout win over UCLA, he more than made up for it by throwing a trio of passing scores while adding a season-high 45 yards and a score on the ground. The 6-foot-5 quarterback connected with receiver Elijah Sarratt on a one-yard scoring strike in the second quarter before finding fellow wideout E.J. Williams on a pair of touchdown tosses, including a 62-yard strike in the third quarter. Mendoza has played himself into Heisman candidacy and brought the Hoosiers to the top of the sport, leading them to an 8-0 start to the season. His next chance to impress will come in a road battle against Maryland on Saturday.