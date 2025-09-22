Mendoza followed up a near perfect outing against Indiana State with an equally dominant performance against Illinois as the Hoosiers thoroughly handled the Fighting Illini. The 6-foot-5 quarterback found the end zone five times for the second consecutive game while completing all but two of his 23 pass attempts before being taken out of the contest with the game well in hand. Mendoza has been nothing short of elite for the Hoosiers to start the 2025 season, throwing for 975 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception through four games while adding 76 yards and a pair of scores on the ground as well. His next chance to impress will come when the Hoosiers travel to face Iowa on Saturday.