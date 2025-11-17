Mendoza was nearly perfect against Wisconsin, completing over 90 percent of his passes while throwing for 299 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 quarterback spread the love around against the Badgers, connecting with eight different receivers on the day including four different recipients of his scoring strikes. Mendoza continues to build his case as a Heisman candidate, bringing his season totals to 2,641 yards and 30 touchdowns to five interceptions through the air to go along with 216 yards and five scores on the ground. Mendoza will have one final opportunity to bolster his regular season numbers when the Hoosiers travel to face Purdue following next week's bye.