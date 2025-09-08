Mendoza failed to find the end zone through the air in Indiana's season opener and was sure to make up for that, tossing four touchdowns in an annihilation of Kennesaw State. The 6-foot-5 signal caller put together an efficient performance against the Owls, completing 72 percent of his passes on a day in which the Hoosiers totaled 316 yards on the ground. With a matchup against Indiana State on Saturday, Mendoza will likely have to wait until the following week against Illinois for his first real test in Bloomington.