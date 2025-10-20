Mendoza had a nearly perfect day against Michigan State, throwing as many touchdowns as incompletions on the afternoon. The 6-foot-5 quarterback also threw for a season-high 332 yards against the Spartans, bringing his season total to 1,755 yards to along with 21 touchdowns through seven games. The former Cal transfer has been a revelation since heading to Bloomington in the offseason, playing himself into Heisman talks while leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 7-0 start. Another home matchup against UCLA awaits on Saturday.