Fernando Mendoza News: Looks sharp in spring game

Mendoza stood out in Indiana's spring game, completing 10-of-14 passes for 123 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, per 247Sports.com.

Mendoza is coming off a very solid season at California in which he tossed for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 69 percent of his passes. With his statistical pedigree and how sought-after he was in the transfer portal, it was quickly assumed that Mendoza would be the Hoosiers' starter this fall. That notion has been backed up by his spring game performance.