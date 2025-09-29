Mendoza had his first real struggle as a Hoosier, throwing his first interception of the season while completing just 57 percent of his passes on the day. Despite the struggles, the 6-foot-5 quarterback still found the end zone on a pair of touchdown passes against the Hawkeyes, connecting with receivers Omar Cooper and Elijah Sarratt on scoring strikes in the first and fourth quarters, respectively, giving the Hoosiers just enough to pull off the road win over Iowa. Mendoza has looked the part of a Heisman finalist in his first five games with Indiana but will continue to see the level of competition rise, starting with a monstrous matchup against Oregon following Indiana's upcoming bye.