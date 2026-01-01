By defeating Alabama, Indiana's football program becomes the first higher-seeded team to win a postseason game under the NCAA's 12-team system. Excluding the Big Ten Championship Game, Mendoza has been on a passing tear, with an 81.0 completion percentage and a 9-0 TD-INT ratio across three games. The quarterback's focus will shift to a rematch from Week 7, when Indiana and Oregon clashed. During the regular-season game, Mendoza completed 64.5 percent of 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and a 1-1 TD-INT ratio at Eugene.