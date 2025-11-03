While Mendoza's numbers don't exactly jump off the page, he did what he needed to on a day in which the Indiana offense relied heavily on the run game to dominate Maryland. The 6-foot-5 quarterback managed to find the end zone on the ground in the first quarter, getting the Hoosiers on the board from seven yards out before connecting with receiver Omar Cooper on a 22-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to extend the Indiana lead. Though Mendoza has thrown four interceptions in his last five games, his performance has Indiana rolling as one of the top teams in the country, with his next opportunity coming against Penn State on Saturday.