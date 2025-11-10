Mendoza got the scoring started for the Hoosiers on the day, findind the end zone on an 18-yard scamper in the first quarter. The 6-foot-5 senior largely struggled after that, completing just 63 percent of his passes on the day while throwing an interception for the third consecutive contest. The highlight of the day came in the final minute, however, as receiver Omar Cooper put up a catch-of-the-year nominee on a seven-yard scoring strike from Mendoza to secure the victory for the Hoosiers with just 36 seconds remaining. An inviting home matchup against Wisconsin will serve as Mendoza's next chance to bolster his Heisman candidacy.