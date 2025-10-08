For 2025, Chalk has played the maximum number of games one can log before losing his redshirt. In the four games, he recorded 35 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns. While impressive, they indicate that Chalk was not always San Jose State's top option at running back, and the room for improvement is looking like what he seeks to cap off his collegiate career. By redshirting and entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Chalk maintains his senior year of collegiate eligibility that an enticing team can use.