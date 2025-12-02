The junior back handled his heaviest workload in several weeks, pacing the Bulldogs with 17 rushing attempts and delivering steady production despite MSU playing from behind most of the night. His expanded involvement in both phases marks an encouraging shift and this was his second straight game with double-digit touches. Heading into the next matchup, Bothwell profiles as Mississippi State's most stable backfield option, especially if the Bulldogs continue leaning on him for early-down and passing-game work.