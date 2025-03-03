Forrest Brock News: Leaves Owls' program

Brock has left Temple's football program, 247Sports.com reports.

Brock, who began the 2024 campaign as Temple's starting gunslinger, is no longer with the program for currently undisclosed reasons. He made three starts last fall, but only played in three games as he was plagued by injuries and inconsistent play, tossing for 541 total yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. Brock should still have two seasons of eligibility remaining should be land with another program down the line.