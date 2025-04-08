Freddie Brock News: Committing to Oklahoma State
Brock has committed to Oklahoma State for the 2025 season, Rivals.com reports.
Brock spent the 2024 season at Georgia State, where he racked up 151 carries for 819 yards and eight touchdowns across 12 appearances. That was a career-best season for the running back, and it remains to be seen if he can play in a bigger program ahead of his final year of eligibility.
