College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Freddie Brock headshot

Freddie Brock News: Committing to Oklahoma State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Brock has committed to Oklahoma State for the 2025 season, Rivals.com reports.

Brock spent the 2024 season at Georgia State, where he racked up 151 carries for 819 yards and eight touchdowns across 12 appearances. That was a career-best season for the running back, and it remains to be seen if he can play in a bigger program ahead of his final year of eligibility.

Freddie Brock
Oklahoma State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now