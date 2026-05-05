Gabe Burkle Injury: Expected to be ready for season
Burkle (knee) is expected to be ready for Penn State's 2026 season, Mark Wogenrich of SI.com reports.
Despite sitting out spring camp because of a knee injury, Burkle looks probable going into Penn State's fall camp, the last chance he can readily practice before the Nittany Lions begin their 2026 season. He committed to Penn State earlier this year, following Matt Campbell, then head coach of Iowa State.
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