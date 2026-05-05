Gabe Burkle headshot

Gabe Burkle Injury: Expected to be ready for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 10:49am

Burkle (knee) is expected to be ready for Penn State's 2026 season, Mark Wogenrich of SI.com reports.

Despite sitting out spring camp because of a knee injury, Burkle looks probable going into Penn State's fall camp, the last chance he can readily practice before the Nittany Lions begin their 2026 season. He committed to Penn State earlier this year, following Matt Campbell, then head coach of Iowa State.

Gabe Burkle
Penn State
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