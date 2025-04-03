Garret Rangel News: Active in spring ball

Rangel (collarbone) has returned to the field for Oklahoma State, Calif Poncy of The O'Colly reports.

Rangel, who underwent season-ending collarbone surgery this past October, is active for the Cowboys as they progress through spring workouts. The 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore, who has thrown for 1,075 yards (93-of-180), eight touchdowns and seven interceptions during his time with Oklahoma State (three seasons), is actively competing for the starting spot under center with Hauss Hejny, Zane Flores and Maealiuaki Smith this offseason.