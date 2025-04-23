College Football
Garret Rangel headshot

Garret Rangel News: Leaving Oklahoma State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Rangel has announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Rangel will depart from Oklahoma State in search of opportunities elsewhere this offseason. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior, who was the presumed starter for the Cowboys this season, threw for 1,075 (93-of-180), eight touchdowns and seven interceptions as a backup. Rangel will search for better opportunities in the portal this offseason.

Garret Rangel
 Free Agent
