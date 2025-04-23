Garret Rangel News: Leaving Oklahoma State
Rangel has announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.
Rangel will depart from Oklahoma State in search of opportunities elsewhere this offseason. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior, who was the presumed starter for the Cowboys this season, threw for 1,075 (93-of-180), eight touchdowns and seven interceptions as a backup. Rangel will search for better opportunities in the portal this offseason.
Garret Rangel
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now