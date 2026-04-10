Garrett Mmahat News: Vying for role on offense

Mmahat is looking for a role on Tulane's offense after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign limited him to six games, per Nola.com.

Mmahat caught 10 passes for 124 yards last season, but the wideout has bigger plans in 2026. He's in the process of working his way into a starting role for the Green Wave, and should be in contention to be one of Tulane's top targets next fall.