Garrett Oakley Injury: Will be limited in spring ball

Oakley (undisclosed) will be a limited participant in the Wildcats' spring practice period, per Wyatt Wheeler of CJOnline.com.

Oakley missed the final game of Kansas State's season in 2025, dealing with an unknown injury. It appears that ailment has carried over into the offseason, as the presumed starting tight end for the Wildcats is set to be limited during spring ball. Last fall, Oakley caught 38 passes for 389 yards and six touchdowns.