Moore suffered the injury in the second half against ODU after receiving a hard hit from an Old Dominion defender and hitting his head hard on the ground. The 6-foot-2 quarterback was abel to get up and walk off the field but did not return to what is likely his final collegiate game. Prior to his injury, Moore had thrown for 236 yards and on touchdown to two interceptions while completing 71.4 percent of his passes in his first start of the season. With no remaining eligibility, Moore will look to move on to other things moving forward.