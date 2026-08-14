Gavin Freeman News: Praised by WR coach

Freeman was praised by Baylor's wide receivers coach Dallas Baker, according to Levi Caraway of Sic'Em365.

Freeman had a breakout season on a 1-11 OK State team, catching 53 passes for 481 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Baker revealed he's a big fan of Freeman, and he's expected to open the year as the team's starting slot receiver while being a regular target for quarterback DJ Lagway.