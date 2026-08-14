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Gavin Freeman News: Praised by WR coach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Freeman was praised by Baylor's wide receivers coach Dallas Baker, according to Levi Caraway of Sic'Em365.

Freeman had a breakout season on a 1-11 OK State team, catching 53 passes for 481 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Baker revealed he's a big fan of Freeman, and he's expected to open the year as the team's starting slot receiver while being a regular target for quarterback DJ Lagway.

Gavin Freeman
Baylor
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