Garcia saw his highest rush total in the close win over the Huskies, and he converted it into season-high numbers. The starting running back not only surpassed 100 yards for the first time this campaign, but he also punched in his third score. The 5-foot-7 ball carrier will now close out his redshirt junior season with record numbers, rushing 146 times for 647 yards and three touchdowns. With his totals in each category increasing each season since 2022, he'll aim to do the same in the 2026 campaign, hopefully with the Flashes once again.