Gavin Hoffman Injury: Limited during fall camp

Hoffman (undisclosed) is limited for Missouri's fall camp, Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

Hoffman appeared to have suffered his undisclosed injury during Monday's Missouri practice. This was backed up by the Tigers' subsequent practice Wednesday, as he was not working with their tight ends then. Even though Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz is limited in his media availability, he may provide some clarity on how Hoffman is doing this coming weekend.