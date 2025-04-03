Gavin Hoffman News: Enters transfer portal
Hoffman has announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal, John Steppe of The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.
Hoffman will depart from Iowa after spending one season with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4 freshman tight end, who did not see the field during his time with Iowa, was a former four-star recruit in the class of 2024 and has four years of eligibility remaining.
Gavin Hoffman
Free Agent
