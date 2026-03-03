George Burhenn News: Full-go to open spring

Burhenn (arm) has been a full-go at the start of spring ball, Dub Jellison of On3Sports.com reports.

Burhenn missed eight straight games to close out his redshirt sophomore campaign, but he's now healed from his arm injury as spring ball kicks off. The 6-foot-5 tight end is at the top of the Boilermakers' depth chart ahead of his junior year. He reeled in nine catches for 94 yards in his four showings this past season.