George Dimopoulos News: Heavily involved in spring game

Dimopoulos (undisclosed) saw a heavy dose of targets in Northern Illinois' spring game, per the Northern Star.

Dimopoulos has been a quiet member of the Huskies' offense throughout his first two seasons of college ball. Last fall, he reeled in 11 catches for 58 yards, missing the final four games of the season with an injury. Now, the wideout appears to be fully healthy and a much bigger part of this NIU passing game.