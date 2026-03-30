George MacIntyre News: Back in quarterback race

MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon are competing for Tennessee's starting quarterback job, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Back in 2025, even with the summer departure of Nico Iamaleava to UCLA, MacIntyre could not win Tennessee's quarterback race, which was won by Joey Aguilar. Aguilar was denied an extra year of collegiate eligibility, and with Jake Merklinger gone to Connecticut, MacIntyre's odds look much more favorable. MacIntyre's primary competition is Faizon Brandon, a member of Tennessee's 2026 recruiting class.