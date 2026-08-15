Gi'Bran Payne News: Thriving in fall camp

Payne continues to stand out in fall camp and is looking likely to open the season with a big role in the backfield, according to Keegan Knickoson of 247Sports.

It seems Payne and Zylan Perry have had a great fall, breaking multiple chunk runs and excelling between the tackles. As things stand now, it wouldn't be surprising if Payne ends up seeing a bigger-than-expected role in the Bearcats' backfield. Payne spent the first three years of his career at Notre Dame, tallying 56 rushing attempts for 226 yards and two touchdowns.