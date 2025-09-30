Lopez' right leg injury was reported to be not of the season-ending variety, but that was essentially the extent of our knowledge. Now, we know the gunslinger is back on the practice field, trying to give it a go as he rehabs that leg ahead of a Week 6 showdown with Clemson. Lopez reportedly didn't do much during the Tar Heels' bye last week and is still getting treatment, but a return to the practice field is clearly a step in the right direction. He remains firmly questionable, and if he can't go, expect Max Johnson to get the star in his stead.