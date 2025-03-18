Gio Lopez News: Active for spring ball

Lopez (toe) has returned to the field during South Alabama's spring practices, AL.com reports.

Lopez dealt with a turf toe injury for much of the season, but the redshirt freshman quarterback is ready to go ahead of the Jaguars' spring practices. Lopez projects to be South Alabama's starter this season after throwing for 2,557 yards (205-of-311), 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding on 465 yards and seven scores on the ground last season.