Gio Lopez News: Hitting transfer portal

Lopez is slated to enter the transfer portal, On3 Sports reports.

Lopez impressed as a redshirt freshman last season at South Alabama, completing 65.9 percent of his 311 pass attempts for 2,557 yards and an 18:5 TD:INT ratio while rushing 82 times for 465 yards and another seven scores. While he initially announced his return to the Jaguars during the winter transfer portal window, it appears he will indeed try his hand in the portal, where he could be an intriguing option for several teams looking to solidify the position.