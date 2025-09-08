After an abysmal Week 1 performance (4-of-10 passing, 69 yards) culminated in Lopez leaving with a back injury, he bounced back in Week 2 for a solid if not earth-shattering day against Charlotte. He tossed his first touchdown of the season and also picked up 44 yards on the ground, showing an ability to make some things happen with his legs. It remains to be seen if he can continue this solid play against teams on the Tar Heels' level talent-wise, but Saturday's game against Richmond won't answer those questions per se.