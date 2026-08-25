Gio Lopez headshot

Gio Lopez News: Named starting quarterback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Lopez is officially the Demon Deacons' QB1 ahead of the 2026 season, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

This was the widely expected outcome in Winston-Salem, as Lopez is by far the most experienced quarterback on Wake Forest's roster. Lopez had an up-and-down season at North Carolina last year, tossing for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 65.1% completion while adding 133 yards and three scores on the ground.

Gio Lopez
Wake Forest
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