Gio Lopez News: Named starting quarterback

Lopez is officially the Demon Deacons' QB1 ahead of the 2026 season, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

This was the widely expected outcome in Winston-Salem, as Lopez is by far the most experienced quarterback on Wake Forest's roster. Lopez had an up-and-down season at North Carolina last year, tossing for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 65.1% completion while adding 133 yards and three scores on the ground.