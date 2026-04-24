Girard Pringle headshot

Girard Pringle Injury: Misses spring practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Pringle (undisclosed) missed Miami's spring practice period, per On3.

Pringle had a very promising freshman year at Miami, rushing fro 375 yards and four touchdowns with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown as well. The tailback has suffered a setback ahead of his sophomore season, however, as he's absent for the Hurricane's spring practice period. Pringle will look to return by fall camp.

Girard Pringle
Miami
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