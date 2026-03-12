Grady Adamson News: Mentioned in QB battle
Adamson is reportedly part of a four-man battle for the starting quarterback gig at Georgia Tech, per Georgia Tech on SI.
Adamson, a freshman with the Yellow Jackets, appears to be a long-shot to win the starting job considering the higher profile names in the quarterback room in Atlanta. Still, he's reportedly got a shot to compete with Graham Knowles, Alberto Mendoza and Cole Bergeron for the QB1 gig in 2026.
