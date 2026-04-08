Grady Brosterhous News: Battling for QB1 at Utah State

Brosterhous transferred to Utah State and has a leg up in the quarterback competition due to experience, Jason Walker of CV Daily reports.

Brosterhous came into Utah State from Virginia ahead of spring ball, and he's already making a mark in the QB competition. The senior quarterback is now battling for the starting spot with BYU transfer McCae Hillstead, and the pair both bring experience to the role. It's unclear which transfer is currently in the lead, but their competition is likely to bleed into fall camp.