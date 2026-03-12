Graham Knowles News: Set for QB battle
Knowles is set to partake in a four-man quarterback competition this offseason, per Georgia Tech on SI.
Knowles threw an 84-yard touchdown on his lone pass of the 2025 season in Week 2 against Gardner-Webb. Now, the towering 6-foot-7 quarterback is set to enter a competition for the starting gunslinger gig alongside Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza and freshman Grady Adamson, with Cole Bergeron also vying for reps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now