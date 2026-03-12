Graham Knowles News: Set for QB battle

Knowles is set to partake in a four-man quarterback competition this offseason, per Georgia Tech on SI.

Knowles threw an 84-yard touchdown on his lone pass of the 2025 season in Week 2 against Gardner-Webb. Now, the towering 6-foot-7 quarterback is set to enter a competition for the starting gunslinger gig alongside Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza and freshman Grady Adamson, with Cole Bergeron also vying for reps.